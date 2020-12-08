Chiboma chimaluma: Former Minister Vuwa Kaunda arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Minister of Lands Symon Vuwa Kaunda over corruption related offences.

Kaunda is legislator for Nkhatabay Central and a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

His arrest is in connection to former minister Charles Mchacha’s acquisition of Plot Number LW1366 at Limbe West (Kanjedza Forest) in Blantyre City which belonged to the Department of Forestry.

ACB director Reyneck Matemba has told the local media that the bureau failed to arrest Kaunda last week because he was on Parliamentary business.

“Last week we indicated that we had two more warrants of arrest, we executed two and we were remaining with two. Today we have executed one more warrant of arrest on Honourable Symon Vuwa Kaunda,” said Matemba.

The ACB last week arrested former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Mr. Bright Kumwembe and Mchacha.

Mchacha was charged with the offence of inducing a public officer to perform functions corruptly contrary to Section 25A (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Kumwembe has been charged with the offence of giving false information to the ACB and neglect of official duty contrary to Section 14 (1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices Act and Section 121 of the Penal Code, respectively.

The two were taken to the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court where they were granted bail.