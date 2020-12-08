Two men rape 15-year-old girl

Two men aged 22 and 25 have been arrested in Dowa for raping a 15-year-old girl.

Dowa Police spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha said the two, Massa Bulawo and Singileti Wilson, on December 6 dragged the girl into a bush and raped her.

According to M’bumpha, one of the suspects had proposed to the girl two weeks prior to the incident but was turned down.

“On this particular day, the victim went to escort her friend to a nearby village, on her way back she met the two suspects who dragged her to a nearby bush where they defiled her,” M’bumpha said.

After the incident, the victim reported the matter to her mother, who in turn reported to police. The victim was issued with a medical referral form for examination at Chankhungu Health Centre where results showed she had been raped.

Police on Monday night arrest the two suspects who will answer the charge of defilement.

Massa Bulawo comes from Nyalubwe Village while Singileti Wilson is from Chalunda Village, both from Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa District.