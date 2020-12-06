Lions of Kaning’ina humbled

TN Stars on Sunday saw off Moyale Barracks in a TNM Super League game at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Kasungu based side took the lead in the 14th minute through Gift Chunga.

Stars kept on pushing as Moyale were under siege but the away side could not double their lead in the first half.

Early in the second half, TN Stars scored the second goal through Chiletso Zoya.

Moyale Barracks started playing deep in TN Stars’ half and in the 60th minute of the game Black Aliseni hit the bar.

The Kaning’ina Soldiers kept on working until in the 67th minute when Brown Magaga scored to make it 2-1.

Josephy Malizani coach for TN Stars praised his boys for working hard.

“Let me first thank my boys for the work well done. We didn’t play our usual game because our friends were playing high balls that we failed to put our down ball, but all in all we manage to secure three point,” said Malizani.

He added that they will work in some places as they are meeting Mzuzu Warriors this coming weekend.

On his part, Coach for Moyale barracks Collins Nkuna blamed his side for lack of seriousness which he said has led to two losses in two games.

“We can’t lose two games with Ntopwa and TN Stars no, we are going to sit down to hear from them and sort it out,” Nkuna said.

Following the win, TN Stars moved from bottom of the table to position 9, while Moyale are now anchoring the table with no point from the two games they have so far played in the Tnm Super League.