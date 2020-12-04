Angry villagers vandalise Conforzi Plantation’s office

Angry villagers of Msulupi on Tuesday maliciously damaged Namadzi Division office under Conforzi Plantation Limited as they demanded release of fellow villagers who were allegedly caught encroaching into the estate’s land.

The two suspects who encroached into Conforzi’s land have been identified as Eliza Banda,52, and Estere Daires, 49, both from Msulupi village in the area of Senior Chief Chimaliro in the district.

Thyolo police station publicist Sub-Inspector Amos Tione has confirmed the incident saying they received a report from the Manager for Namadzi Division office of Conforzi Plantation Limited regarding unauthorized use of land as well as malicious damage.

Tione said: “Facts are that on said date guards of the Estate were on a motor vehicle patrol around Namadzi Division and found a group of people cultivating inside Estate. The guards managed to catch two suspects of nearby Msulupi village and bring them to Police.

“When villagers saw that their fellow friends were caught, they mobilised themselves and went to the Estate where they maliciously damaged Division office glasses and building.”

Later, the scene of crime was visited by police who confirmed the occurrence of incident.

However, enquiries are in progress to arrest the vandalism suspects while the suspects of unauthorized use of land suspects will appear before court soon.