Man found with 33 bags of AIP fertilizer

Police in Kasungu have arrested a 48-year-old man for being found with bags of fertilizer which are suspected to have been stolen.

The suspect has been identified as Matias Chimkonda.

According to Kasungu Police station assistant publicist Miracle Mkozi, police officers were discharging their duties at Bua roadblock and in the course, a three toner lorry driven by the suspect heading to Kasungu direction arrived at the checkpoint.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police found thirty-three bags of CAN, NPK, and UREA fertilizer meant for the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

The suspect failed to produce valid documents for the bags and police detained the vehicle and the driver.

The suspect will appear before the court soon to answer the charge of being found in possession of property suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

Matias Chimkonda comes from Chimkonda Village in the area of Traditional Authority Doole in Dowa district.