Tattoos on children lands man in police custody

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for indecent assault in Lilongwe after he drew tattoos on thighs of three primary school girls.

The tattoo artist identified as James Chasowa also known as ‘Jemudanga Tattoo’ committed the offence between April and August 2020 in Area 25B where he lives.

Kanengo Police Station spokesperson Esther Mkwanda said teachers at Mvunguti Primary School noticed that some students had tattoos and decided to call their parents through the school committee.

Only three parents showed up and they were later referred them to Kanengo Police Station.

In their statements, the girls stated that they willingly went to Chasowa’s house for tattoos and paid him three hundred kwacha each after admiring their friends who went there before.

Chasowa, who comes from Enukweni in Mzimba District, will appear before court soon to answer a charge of indecent assault contrary to Section 137 (1) of the Penal code.