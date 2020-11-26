Mabedi to name final squad next week

Malawi U-20 National team Coach Patrick Mabedi will next week release his final 20-man squad for the 2020 Cosafa U-20 Youth Championship scheduled between December 3-13 in Port Elizabeth.

The team has been in camp for the past two weeks in preparation for the tournament which will be used as a regional qualifier for the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Mauritania.

Initially Mabedi had 52 players who underwent trials but he now has 36 players in camp . About 10 more players will be released on Thursday.

“The boys are improving day by day since we started our training and they are very good listeners. We have played two friendly games with Ntopwa and Mighty Tigers and registered wins in both games, which is good for us.

“We are releasing more players on Thursday and we will remain with 26 players who will be with us until we name the final squad a day before our departure . We don’t want to rush in naming the final squad because anything can happen in the remaining days, ” said Mabedi.

The team is expected to leave for Port Elizabeth on December 1.

The Junior Flames are in Group B alongside Zambia, Namibia and Comoros.

Source: FAM