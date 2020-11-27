Woman stoned to death while sleeping outside house

A woman aged 56 has been stoned to death in Dedza by unknown assailants.

Dedza police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has identified the woman as Iness Kamkuza.

Manda said Kamkuza on Wednesday night together with her husband Abele Chindime slept outside their house due to hot weather.

At about 11 pm her husband heard a sound that something had fallen on them.

When he woke up and checked, he saw the head of his wife in pool of blood with a big stone beside her.

An autopsy carried out by medical personnel has found that the woman died from severe head injuries.

Police have since condemned the vicious attack saying it is a violation of all norms of human decency.

Police statistics in Dedza show that from January to October 2020, 46 people have been murdered in the district.

Iness Kamkuza hailed from Nazikhale village in the area of Traditional Authority Kachindamoto in Dedza.