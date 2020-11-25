Government reduces accommodation charges at Kasungu National Park

By Yankho Phiri – Mana

Department of National Parks and Wildlife has decreased charges for lodging at Lifupa Lodge in Kasungu National Park in a bid to attract more tourists.

The development has come after the government terminated a contract with the previous owner Act to Protect (AP) due to poor services and higher rates.

Speaking on Wednesday during a media tour which was organized by African Development Bank (ADB) for journalists to appreciate various activities in its project called Promoting Investment and Competitiveness in the Tourism Sector (PICTS), Kasungu National Park Manager, Petros Msiska said the government considered revision of the rates so that every Malawian could afford to visit and enjoy the stay at the park.

“The government through our department thought it wise to terminate a contract with the private owner who was managing the place and takeover for some valid reasons, the rates for an individual to spend a night, conduct a safari walk and a game drive inclusive was at US$140 which is equivalent to K105, 000 while all of that is now offered at US$40 which is K30, 000 making it very affordable,” he said.

Msiska added that such a low price has been offered to attract more tourists to visit the park which has been restored and is now highly populated with wildlife especially elephants than the previous years.

“We believe that our newly revised rates will help us in attracting more tourists both local and international to come and see several species of wildlife, historical places and other interesting things that we have,” he said.

Parks and Wildlife Officer responsible for Environmental Education, Matias Elisa commended the support from ADB which he said has changed the shape of the park.

“We are very much grateful for the support that we currently receiving from African Development Bank’s PICTS ecotourism project which has mainly put Kasungupark into form by equipping us with enough resources for smooth operations of our work which has helped us to achieve all our plans,” he said.

Kasungu National Park is the second largest park in the country with over 2,300 square kilometres which is situated south west of Kasungu.