Man arrested for sexually abusing stepdaughters

A man aged 34 is in police custody in Blantyre for sexually abusing his two stepdaughters over a period of about two years.

Limbe Police Station Public Relations Officer, Patrick Mussa, said the suspect identified as Amos Kumbani has been raping the girls aged 18 and 9 since 2018.

The girls were the ones who reported the matter to police and they revealed that the man was sexually abusing them as part of rituals to get rich.

The girls were taken for medical examination where results showed injuries and signs of possible penetration.

Kumbani has since been charged with defilement, which contravenes Section 138 of the penal code, and he will appear before court soon.

He hails from Viwabu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje District.