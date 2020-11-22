My grandfather walked all the way from Malawi – Cassper Nyovest

Award winning South African hip hop artist who answers to the moniker Cassper Nyovest has said his family tree traces its roots to Malawi and it is always special for him to perform in the country.

Nyovest who returns to Malawi in December for a performance, has said his ancestor walked all the way from Malawi to South Africa.

“My grandfather walked from Malawi with a group of friends and settled in Potchefstroom,” says Cassper.

The Doc Shebeleza hit maker also says his Malawian roots make him feel special when he is performing in the country.

He said: “Performing in Malawi in December. Always special for me cause that’s where my family tree starts.”

Reacting to Cassper’s claims, some quarters have said the South African star is only trying to market his forthcoming show in Malawi.

“He wants to strengthen the bond with his Malawian fanbase ahead of his impending performance. Don’t be deceived he is not ours,” said Lovemore Mdumuka

Nyovest is considered to be one of Africa’s hip hop giants. He has won a number of awards in the hip hop category.

He has also promoted a number of musicians who are now international brands. One of the artists who benefited from his promotion is Malawi’s Gilbert Kamoto who is popularly known as Gemini Major.