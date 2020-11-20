Health worker arrested for touching girl’s breast

Police in Dedza have arrested a Dedza District Hospital worker for allegedly groping a 16-year-old girl’s breast during medical examination.

The suspect has been identified as Pilirani Save, 56, of Kankuza village in area of traditional authority Kasumbu in Dedza district.

Dedza police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda said the indecent assault occurred on 16th November, 2020, the form one student, aged 16 years went to Dedza district hospital to see a physiotherapist.

As she was waiting for the Clinician, the suspect called the victim into a room where he was doing damp-dusting.

Without knowing the motive behind, she accepted the call. It is in this room that the suspect started to touch the girl’s breasts.

Upset with what was happening, the sharp-witted girl pushed him down and got out of the room.

The patient went straight to district nurses officer (DNO) where she reported the issue. As she left the DNO’s office, it is alleged that some hospital workers tried to persuade her to hide the issue and forgive the suspect.

Contrary to the misleading advice, the victim reported the matter to her school matron and a formal complaint was made at Dedza police victim support unit where a manhunt was launched.

Save was then arrested for indecent assault. He has been working as a hospital servant at Dedza District Hospital since July, 1991.