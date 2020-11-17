Six people injured, four houses destroyed after heavy rains in Rumphi

Heavy rains coupled with strong winds have destroyed four houses as well as a church and have also left six people injured.

According to Rumphi police station Public Relations Officer Inspector Henry Mnjere, the disaster occurred during the night of November 15, 2020 at around 11:00PM at Muryezi area under senior chief Mwankhunikira in the district.

Mnjere said the area received continuous rains which led to walls of said houses falling down.

Six people suffered minor injuries and were taken Jalawe health center where they were treated as outpatients.

The injured are Abigail Mhango aged 23, Beatrice Harawa aged 6, Chrisy Msiska, 25, Linda Harawa aged 13, one-year-old Benjamin Harawa and 5-months-old Chindikani Harawa, all from Chinyengo village in the area of senior chief Mwankhunikira in Rumphi district.