Watchman arrested for murder in Chitipa

Police in Chitipa have arrested a 75-year-old man for killing William Nyondo aged 40.

Police Publicist in Chitipa Sub Inspector Gladwell Simwaka identified the suspect as Henry Simkonda who works as a watchman.

Simwaka said that the incident occurred on November 16, 2020 at night at Model village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

“It is alleged that Nyondo was drunk and sought shelter at a Maize mill where the suspect works as a watchman.

“When the watchman was reporting for duty he found Nyondo at the workplace and he promptly started assaulting him,” he said

It further alleged that Simkonda assaulted Nyondo heavily and the victim was rushed to Chitipa District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Postmortem results showed that death was due to loss of blood secondary to multiple cuts.

Simkonda hails from Mwenefuvya village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

The victim came from Mkombanyama village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.