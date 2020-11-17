Bullets begin title defence at home

Nyasa Big Bullets will begin their TNM Super League title defence at home against last season’s bronze medalists Blue Eagles FC.

The opening round of the 2020/21 season would be played from November to July.

On Monday, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) released the full first round of fixtures which will have eight games in the opening week.

The defending champions will play Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium in the league’s opener to kick-start their 2020 campaign.

The two teams shared three points apiece last season, with Bullets claiming a 4-nil victory in the second round which saw them winning the championship with 70 points, a point above fellow title chasers Be Forward Wanderers.

Bullets may have history on their side, having won the most league titles, but they need to keep in mind that their cross-town rivals, Be Forward Wanderers, had a disappointing finish to their season and were a mere point behind in the title chase.

The Lali Lubani boys will commence their campaign with an away game against Mzuzu Warriors at Mzuzu Stadium.

In the pick of the opening fixtures, Civil Service Football Club will play host to their fiercest rivals Silver Strikers at a venue yet to be announced by Sulom due to the unavailability of Civo Stadium which is yet to get an approval from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

In other fixtures, Mighty Tigers will begin their campaign against TN Stars at Mpira Stadium on Saturday, with Ntopwa FC using the same venue to host Moyale Barracks 24-hours.

Newly promoted Mafco FC will play host to fellow promoted Red Lions at Chitowe while Ekwendeni Hammers will entertain Kamuzu Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.

At Karonga Stadium, Karonga United will host Chitipa United to play Karonga United.

The 2020/21 season kickoff was delayed in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 185 lives in Malawi.