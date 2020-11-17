Nankhumwa injunction hearing adjourned to December

The High Court in Lilongwe has adjourned to 1st December hearing of a case in which Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and three other Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials are challenging their expulsion from the party.

Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the South together with Grezelder Jeffrey, Jappie Mhango, and Yusuf Nthenda were expelled from the party due to what DPP described as misconduct.

However, the four sought an injunction restraining the party from firing them claiming their firing was not procedural and that it violates their right to freedom of opinion.

On Monday 16 November, hearing for the matter was at the high court in Lilongwe where lawyers Samuel Tembenu and Charles Mhango representing Peter Mutharika made an application to remove the injunction.

However, High Court Judge Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda threw out the application saying the injunction obtained by Nankhumwa and the three others still stands until the matter is fully heard in court.

The throwing out of the application followed a request by Tembenu and Mhango for more time claiming that they were not ready for the case as they had not consulted Mutharika on the matter.

This means Nankhumwa, Grezelder Jeffrey, Jappie Mhango, and Yusuf Nthenda are still DPP members and their respective positions in the party are intact.