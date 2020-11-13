Kulima Gold Supervisor nabbed for selling underweight bags of fertilizer

Police in Kasungu have arrested Kulima Gold supervisor for Chamama satellite depot for selling underweight bags of fertilizer to beneficiaries of the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP)

The suspect has been identified as Kelson Chimphala, 26, of Jonathan village, Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu district.

According to Kasungu police relation officer Harry Namwaza, the suspect was arrested after a team of supervisors from The Ministry of Agriculture who were in company of Police officers visited the satellite depot.

The team who had carried with them a weighing scale decided to put some of bags of fertilizer on the scale to find out if package was up to the required standard of 50Kg.

In the course of weighing some of the bags on the scale the officials had carried with them, it was established that some of bags of NPK were weighing 45 kilograms and Chimphala was arrested.

Meanwhile, police have instituted an enquiry into the matter to establish as to how many bags were underweight and the number of beneficiaries who have been affected.

Meanwhile, Police have urged people to continue to remind the public to report to police any suspicious acts they may come across or hear during this period when people are buying inputs under the Affordable Inputs Program.