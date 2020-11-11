UTM candidate Mwenifumbo alleges voter fraud in Karonga Central by-election

UTM candidate in Karonga Central Constituency Frank Mwenifumbo has complained that some people voted twice in the November 10 by-election as unofficial results show that he has finished second in the polls.

Mwenifumbo has lodged a complaint to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) that there were irregularities in the by-election.

According to Mwenifumbo, he has evidence that some people voted twice and some unregistered people voted.

He has also claimed that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Leonard Mwalwanda candidate manipulated voters by giving them MK10,000 ahead of the polls.

Mwenifumbo also argues that Mwalwanda is not a registered voter in Karonga Central hence should not have been allowed to vote in the constituency.

MEC has since confirmed receiving the complaint and has said it will resolve the issues before announcing the results.

Unofficial results show that Mwalwanda amassed 6763 votes while Mwenifumbo got 6021 votes.

Ernest Mwalughali of the Democratic Progressive Party got 99 votes, Independent candidate Shackie MaryFlorence Nthakomwa managed 89 votes while MMD’s Nellie Sichali 13 votes.