Women lawyers to prosecute Chikwawa rape suspect

Four members of the Women Lawyers Association (WLA) will be public prosecutors in a case in which a man aged 38 is being accused of raping an 11-year-old child in Chikwawa.

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mary Kachale has appointed Bernadette Malunga, Ngcimezile Mweso, Felister Dossi and Immaculate Maluza to jointly prosecute the case with state lawyers led by Counsel Eunice Ndingo.

Kachale said the decision is in accordance with Section 79(1) of the Criminal Procedures and Evidence Code.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission has since welcomed the decision saying it wants justice to be served in the case as child sexual abuse cases are on the rise in the country.

“It is pleasing to note that WLA has been appointed as Public Prosecutors, by the Director of Public Prosecution in the Nchalo Rape Case.

“MHRC will be monitoring the proceedings of the case very closely too to ensure that justice served,” the commission said on its Facebook page.

The suspect Renald Kanyama allegedly raped the child on October 21 at Mulomba in Chikwawa.

The girl’s father reported to police that his child who is a standard 3 pupil had been raped by Kanyama.

According to a police report, on the day of the rape, the girl’s father left home together with his second wife for other businesses. They left the victim at home.

Later, the daughter decided to go to her biological mother’s house at Nchalo so she left by foot without the knowledge of her father.

On the way, she met the suspect who offered her a ride on his bicycle. However, the suspect suddenly diverted into a nearby bush with the victim where he raped her.

The suspect then took the victim and dumped her on the road where some well-wishers found her while bleeding heavily from her private parts.

The girl narrated her ordeal to them. The people apprehended the suspect and took both the victim and the suspect to Chikwawa police station where the victim was referred to Chikwawa district hospital.

Kanyama appeared in court last week where he denied the charge of defilement. The case is expected to resume on November 18.