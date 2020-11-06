WhatsApp introduces disappearing messages option

WhatsApp has introduced an option for users to let messages on the app to disappear after seven days.

The new update rolled out on Thursday to users everywhere on the Facebook-owned app.

According a statement from the social media company dated November 5, when disappearing messages is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 7 days, helping the conversation feel lighter and more private.

“We’re starting with 7 days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent, while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about. The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don’t,” reads part of the statement.

Disappearing messages can be enabled by tapping the chat name at the top of the screen and scrolling down to a new option for “disappearing messages” to turn it on.

Once enabled, new messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days.

In an individual chat, either user can turn disappearing messages on or off. In a group chat, only group admins can turn disappearing messages on or off.

If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.

If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat.

However, it’s possible for someone to forward or take a screenshot of a disappearing message and save it before it disappears; to copy and save content from the disappearing message before it disappears and take a photo of a disappearing message with a camera or other device before it disappears.