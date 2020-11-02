Top 6 Tips for Being a Good Driver

Driving is part of everyday life, and there are drivers of all kinds; some are good, and some are worse. While we cannot avoid uncertainties, we can always take precautions to avoid getting into the worst situation on the road. Road accidents can cause severe damages to you and your vehicle and can even be fatal. However, following just a few tips and taking safety measures can help you become a good and responsible driver.

Here is a rundown of tips you can follow to be a good driver.

1. Check the Condition of the Vehicle:

A good driver can be recognized immediately, not only while driving. Before setting off, remember that safety starts before you even start the car. Before getting into the lane, always remember to take a look at your vehicle, see if all the arrows work, the tire pressure, the mirrors, and so on. If your car indicates any problem, do not delay the visit to the mechanic. That’s because serious issues could arise in the long run, so better stop them in the bud.

2. Avoid Distraction While Driving:

When driving, you must stay away from distractions. The most frequent are the stereo or, even worse, the cell phone. In fact, it only takes a few seconds to take the mobile phone, unlock it and check the messages, and the car has already traveled several meters, which is more than enough distance to cause an accident. Also, remember that the phone’s distraction while driving will cause a very steep fine if you are caught. To avoid this kind of situation, connect your smartphone to the car via Bluetooth.

3. Always Keep Calm:

In traffic, many situations could cause you to lose your temper. They can be things like long, nerve-wracking traffic queues, unruly motorists, various unexpected events, and so on. In these cases, always remember not to get carried away and not to lose your temper. Being angry at the wheel can seriously compromise your concentration, and in this way, you may not notice any dangers around you and therefore cause an accident. Have you ever noticed that the angriest drivers are always the first to crash? Don’t forget to seek the help of a car accident lawyer when you get into a car accident.

4. Pay Attention to the Needs of Passengers:

When you drive, and someone comes with you, remember that you are not alone in the car, and others have needs too. For example, if someone suffers from motion sickness (car sickness), make sure to drive constantly, avoid hard acceleration and sudden braking, and make stops every now and then. Occasionally ask if they are comfortable, make sure they are wearing seat belts, if they have to go to the bathroom or if there is enough air. In this way, you will make the journey more comfortable and safe for everyone, and people will be happy to ride with you.

5. Review the Highway Code Often:

Once a license has been obtained, many drivers no longer revise the Highway Code, following only a few basic rules in their journies. However, unusual situations can arise during your experience as a driver. In such cases, if you have not reviewed the rules, you do not know how to behave. For example, when faced with a road casualty , many do not know what to do because they do not remember the Highway Code’s first aid recommendations. Every now and then, maybe every one or two years, grab the good old book and review the rules of the Code because they can be extremely useful.

6. Always Pay Attention

Feeling safe is vital in the car, but you should never overdo it. When you drive a lot, you get used to that everything is always fine, so you let your guard down, and in such cases, an unexpected event catches you off guard. When driving, therefore, always pay Attention to everything that happens around you. Do not get distracted with your smartphone and stereo, check the mirrors, and foresee other drivers’ behavior.