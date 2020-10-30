Mpinganjira’s bribery case adjourned to November 12

The High Court in Blantyre has adjourned the bribery case to November 12 and has restored bail for suspect Thom Mpinganjira.

Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle restored the bail on Friday afternoon but warned the suspect that he will be sent back to prison on remand if the defence attempts to delay the trial.

On Friday, Judge Michael Tembo who is the first state witness presented his testimony. He also provided evidence such as two audio recording and WhatsApp texts of conversations between himself and Mpinganjira.

The adjournment has been ordered to allow the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the defendant’s lawyers to transcribe the two audio recorded.

Mpinganjira is being accused of offering over K100 million to the five judges who were presiding over the 2019 presidential elections case.

During the hearing, Tembo told the court that Mpinganjira claimed that he was sending the money to the judges through elections case lawyer Frank Mbeta.

In another call, Mpinganjira asked Tembo to take money and give it to his fellow judges but Tembo declined.

Mpinganjira reportedly wanted the judges to rule the elections cases in favour of the then Malawi leader Peter Mutharika.

In their ruling in February this year, the judges nullified the 2019 elections and ordered fresh presidential elections.