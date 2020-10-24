Mwase names local squad for Burkina Faso ties

Malawi National Football Team Coach Meck Mwase has named a 23 man local based players squad to go into camp on Sunday October 25, 2020 to start preparations for back to back 2020 AFCON qualifying matches against Burkina Faso next month.

Mwase has maintained the bulk of the players that were part of the squad which played against Zambia and Zimbabwe in international friendly matches last month, but has added five new faces.

The five include defenders Paul Ndlobvu of MAFCO, Nixon Mwase of CIVO Sporting and Lusekelo Malema of Karonga United. The others are Moyale Barracks midfielder Lloyd Njaliwa and Silver Strikers forward Stain Dave.

Mwase will name the list of foreign based players on Friday October 31, 2020.

The team will be camping at the Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre.

Flames will face Burkina Faso’s Stallions away in Ouagadougou on Thursday November 12, 2020 before hosting them in Blantyre four days later.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers

William Thole – Be Forward Wanderers

Ernest Kakhobwe – Nyasa Big Bullets

Defenders

Stanely Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers

Peter Cholopi – Be Forward Wanderers

Gomezgani Chirwa – Nyasa Big Bullets

Precious Sambani – Nyasa Big Bullets

Nixon Nyasulu – Nyasa Big Bullets

Paul Ndhlovu – MAFCO

Nickson Mwase – Civo Sporting

Lusekero Malema – Karonga United

Midfielders

Chimango Kaira – Nyasa Big Bullets

Chikoti Chirwa – Kamuzu Barracks

Rafik Namwera – Be Forward Wanderers

Duncan Nyoni – Silver Strikers

Peter Banda – Nyasa Big Bullets

Chimwemwe Idana – Nyasa Big Bullets

Isaac Kaliyati – Be Forward Wanderers

Micium Mhone – Blue Eagles

Loyd Njaliwa – Moyale Barracks

Strikers

Foster Beaton – Silver Strikers

Stain Dave – Silver Strikers

Hassan Kajoke – Nyasa Big Bullets