MEC engages religious leaders, schools over voter mobilisation

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Steven Duwa on Thursday engaged religious leaders and some schools in Chikwawa urging them to be in the forefront in voter mobilisation to prevent voter apathy in the November by-elections.

Addressing over 40 religious leaders from various denominations at Mitondo primary school in Chikwawa East Constituency, Commissioner Duwa said the electoral body is no longer convening public meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions hence it is relying on the religious leaders to reach out to as many potential voters as possible.

Commissioner Duwa said MEC realizes that most of the potential voters as well as candidates are members of various denomination and therefore can be easily reached through their religious leaders.

He added that the electoral body is also engaging schools to help in disseminating the electoral massages through pupils who are being sensitized to take the electoral massages to their homes.

Commissioner Duwa therefore called on some pupils alongside their teachers found at Mchacha, Mitondo, Mpama and Wolewole Primary schools in Makhwira South Ward to take the election messages to their parents and guardians.

“Today I have met representatives of religious leaders of some churches that are in this ward. The idea is that they should help to woo their followers to take part in the forthcoming by elections in large numbers.

“I also met some pupils together with their teachers in some schools that are in this ward to encourage them to take this election messages to their homes. At the end of the day we want to ensure that we have reached as many people as possible,” said Commissioner Duwa.

On his part, Reverend Rex Mindozo who is the Chairperson for the east bank Pastors Fraternal promised to remind his followers to take part in the by-election.

Headteacher for Mitondo primary school MacLean Nkhambala also said he was set to disseminate the information on the importance of citizens taking part in an election.

Makhwira South ward fell vacant following the death of the ward councilor for the area Maneck Ganet who was accidentally shot by a police officer when angry villagers protested over their compensation after they were displaced to pave way for the construction of the Thabwa Fatima Livunzu road.