Teenage girl dies in road accident

A 15-year-old girl has died in a road accident at Chipuzumumba area in Nkhata Bay District.

Nkhata Bay Police spokesperson Kondwani James has identified the girl as Dora Msiska.

James said Manuel Ngulube was in the afternoon of October 12, 2020 driving a motor vehicle registration number BW 6488 Toyota Sienta from Nkhata Bay heading to Chintheche direction with a passenger on board.

Upon arrival at Chipuzumumba area, he hit two female pedestrians: Dora Msiska and Milika Kasambara who were walking on the left side of the road.

Following the impact, Dora sustained severe head injuries while Milika got serious injuries.

Both victims were rushed to Nkhata Bay District Hospital where Dora died upon arrival while Milika was immediately refered to Mzuzu Central Hospital.

The driver and the passenger escaped uninjured.

Meanwhile, Ngulube the driver has been detained at Nkhata-Bay Police Station as further investigations are underway to establish the factuality to the incident.

Dora Msiska deceased was a learner at Chipuzumumba Primary school and hailed from Kaminga Village T/A Mankhambira in Nkhata Bay District.