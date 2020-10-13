Man beats woman for rejecting love proposal

Police at Chileka in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 22-year-old man for beating a 27-year-old woman after she refused to be his girlfriend.

According to Chileka police public relations officer Sargent Peter Mchiza, the suspect has been identified as Kondile Nedi who wounded Gladys Mbewe, a daughter to Traditional Authority Kuntaja.

Mchiza said on Sunday, October 11, Gladys went to fetch some water from the village borehole which is situated at Chikuli Trading Centre in Chileka and when coming back, she met the suspect along the way who proposed to be in a love affair with her but she refused.

The suspect then got angered with the response and started beating the woman and in the process, stabbed her seriously on the head and left eye before running away.

The matter was then reported to Chikuli Police Unit where investigations were carried out and the suspect was successfully arrested on Monday.

He will appear before court when all the investigations are completed.

Kondile Nedi comes from Galufu Village, Traditional Authority Kunthembwe in Blantyre District.