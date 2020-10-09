NRFA close to securing K20 million sponsorship

The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has revealed that it is on the verge of securing a K20 million sponsorship deal.

NRFA Vice Chairperson Felix Mbonekela Msiska said on Wednesday that talks are underway with the sponsors.

“Talks with the sponsor and our discussion is almost done very soon we will witness the breaking news.

“As for now we cannot reveal the sponsors because of other reasons as they don’t want to be mentioned but it will be a big boost to our league especially to teams that fight for top 4 because even the prize money will adjust upward,” he said.

Msiska who is also seeking the position of Chairperson of the Association in the coming Elective General Assembly added the sponsorship will come on top of the money that Simso gives to the league.

“This will also help the association since money from the Football Association of Malawi FAM will be distributed to district committees so that they can have a district league,” said Msiska.

Northern Region Football Association receives less in sponsorship when compared to Southern thumbs-up and Central regional Chipiku leagues.