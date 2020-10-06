Let DPP members fight each other harder – CMD

Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) says Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members should fight each other harder because the wrangles will lead to stability in the party.

CMD’s executive director, Kizito Tenthani made the remarks in Blantyre on Monday in an interview with the local media on the sidelines of elections review conference

According to Tenthani, the wrangles are necessary for the party as long as the cracks do not lead to the end of the party.

“This succession wrangle is long overdue. Let them fight each other harder than what we are seeing because this is the only way the party will find its footing. Let them fight as long as that does not lead to their end,” he said.

DPP members have been fighting for the position of Leader of Opposition following the party’s loss in the 2020 Presidential elections

One camp led by party leader Peter Mutharika wants Nsanje Central Member of Parliament (MP) Francis Kasaila to be Leader of Opposition while another camp led by party vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa has elected Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition.

Last week, Nankhumwa obtained an injunction restraining the party from electing a Leader of Opposition.