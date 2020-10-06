Chakwera arrives in Mozambique

President Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in Mozambique where he will hold bilateral talks with Mozambican leader Filipe Nyusi.

According to the government, Chakwera has arrived through Tete Airport where he is expected to connect to Songo township by a helicopter. Songo township is located in the central part of Mozambique 130 kilometres from Tete

Chakwera and Nyusi will discuss issues which are targeted at further enhancing the relations between the two countries.

During the visit, Chakwera will join Nyusi on a visit to Cahora Bassa Hydro-power Generation Plant.

Speaking before departure this morning, Chakwera said Malawi wants to bolster ties with neighboring countries for the mutual benefit of the people.

The Malawi leader who is using a chartered Malawi Airlines plane is expected to return to Malawi at 4PM today. He will leave for Tanzania for a two-day visit on Wednesday.