Thieves steal money at Chipiku Stores in Thyolo

A group of criminals armed with panga knives on Sunday night broke into Thyolo Chipiku Stores where they stole money.

According to Thyolo police publicist Sub-Inspector Amos Tione, the robbery happened at around 11PM.

He said the criminals tied two guards before stealing the money.

Tione added: “We received a report about this robbery from Manageress for Chipiku Stores in Thyolo who said a group of unknown criminals armed with panga knives went away with cash which was in the safe and other groceries,” said Tione.

The amount of money stolen was yet to be established. Meanwhile, investigations are underway to find the culprits.