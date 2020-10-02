MP wants Govt to expand Limbe Clinic

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East Sameer Suleman has pleaded with government to expand Limbe Dispensary Clinic into a full hospital as 150,000 people use the clinic.

Suleman asked the Minister of Health in Parliament on Tuesday to expand the clinic into a full hospital.

Speaking to Malawi24 after parliamentary session, Suleman said there are usually long queues of people looking for medical assistance and sometimes people are sent back hence the need to expand the clinic.

“Because of this many people are forced to pay a lot of money to private clinics which are now all over the town. We would like government to expand this hospital into a full community hospital which can also help to ease the congestion that is at Queen Elizabeth hospital, so my hope and my plea to government is that Limbe dispensary Clinic should be given a priority for expansion as soon as possible,” said Suleman.

Responding to Suleman, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo said the government is aware that the hospital is in that situation and it needs serious consideration.