Chakwera to meet SADC ambassadors, Malawi community in Zimbabwe

President Lazarus Chakwera will meet Malawians living in Zimbabwe and Southern African Development Community (SADC) ambassadors during his two-day visit in Zimbabwe.

Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera will travel to Zimbabwe tomorrow at 2PM and will spend Wednesday night in Harare.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after meeting the Malawi community, the president will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National Heroes Acre.

Before that, the president will hold bilateral talks with Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The talks will focus on areas of cooperation which are aimed at advancing the cordial relations that exist between Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The two leaders will also hold talks together with ambassadors, chief secretaries and ministers from the two countries.

Chakwera and the First Lady are expected to to return to Malawi on 1 October, 2020 and will arrive at Kamuzu International Airport at 12PM.