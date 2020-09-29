All male headliners in the 2020 Sand Music Festival

Organisers of annual summer event Sand Music Festival have shunned female musicians on the list of international artists who will headline the event.

According to the organisers, South African Master KG of Jerusalema fame and Tanzanian Bongo flavour star Diamond Platinumz will headline the occasion. The announcement has been made today at a press briefing which was staged at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

A fraction of fun seekers deem it reasonable to balance headliners in terms of gender. They argue that the entertainment industry is male dominated in Africa as such involving more women is one way of empowering them.

Augustine Harawa commented: “Organisers must be taken to task for not including enough female artists.”

In his comment, Jones Kacheka argues that it is demeaning for women to be denied an opportunity at that platform.

On the contrary, some people believe that entertainment should not be analysed from a gender perspective. They believe it is a business where only those artists who guarantee event organisers profits are involved.

Some of the top female African musician’s whose works are selling like hot cake are Yemi Alade from Nigeria and South Africa’s Sho Madjozi.

Sand Music Festival is scheduled for 30th October to 1st November. It will take place at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach in the Lakeshore district of Salima. This year’s edition will be the 10th since its inception.