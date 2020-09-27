I am George Malemia – Nankhumwa

Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has revealed that he is George Malemia as alleged by other people.

Nankhumwa who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South made the remarks in an interview with Times Television on Saturday.

There had been claims that Nankhumwa is George Malemia and that the real Kondwani Nankhumwa died at the age 15.

There were also questions over Nankhumwa’s qualifications and the DPP recently asked him to respond to the issues.

Nankhumwa during the interview said his full name is Kondwani George Malemia Nankhumwa and that is the name he also uses on his certificates.

On claims that the real Kondwani Nankhumwa died, Nankhumwa said the death certificate which has been circulating on social media is forged.

He also clarified on the issue of his academic qualifications saying he obtained a Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) from Mayani Secondary School and has a degree in Mass Communications.

Nankhumwa further said that he has a Masters Degree in Diplomacy and International Relations from Africa University of Guidance and Counselling and he is now studying for a PhD.

He then described claims that he uses fake academic qualifications as mudslinging.

He argued that since becoming a Member of Parliament in 2009, he has served as cabinet minister in various portfolios including Agriculture, Foreign Affairs and Local Government.

“These are big ministries and the president who chooses ministers cannot appoint a person who is not educated,” said Nankhumwa.

He then urged the DPP to go to the schools and colleges he attended in order to verify his academic qualifications.