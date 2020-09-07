Police rescue three girls from early marriage

In a bid to fight child marriages, police in Rumphi have managed to withdraw three girls from early marriages.

According to Rumphi police spokesperson Inspector Henry Mnjere, information reached Bolero Police Unit that the said girls were married to three boys in the nearby villages.

In conjunction with child protection officer of the area, Austin Mwafulilwa, a follow up was made which led to withdrawal of the teens from the marriages.

Their parents were called and counseled together with ward councillors.

The victims were sent to seek medical help and advised to go back to school on Monday.

Police have since appealed to parents and guardians to take care of their girl-children and ensure that they go to school.

