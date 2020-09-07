Discipline is more important than talent – Kanyenda advises Khuda

Former Malawi national football team striker Essau Kanyenda has advised Polokwane City player Khuda Muyaba to be disciplined.

Writing on his Twitter page, the black mamba as Kanyenda was fondly known during his playing days, briefly tweeted “Discipline is more important than talent.”

This comes a few days after Khuda publicly accused the 38 year old of being behind his nightmare at the Premier Soccer League side; influencing Polokwane`s coach to leave him at the bench and influencing the team`s management to delay his signing on fee.

Muyaba joined the South African team from Silver Strikers last season following his impressive performance in the TNM Super League where he emerged top goal scorer. The move was facilitated by black Mamba who once played for Polokwane City.

Muyaba is considered to be a controversial player having made headlines for all the wrong reasons at every top team he has played for.