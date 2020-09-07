2-year-old boy drowns in well

A 2-year-old boy has died after drowning in a well which was dug at his family’s compound for irrigation purposes.

The tragedy occured on the morning of September 5 at Mtalimanja village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

Mangochi police deputy publicist Sub-Inspector Amina Daudi said the deceased’s father who is a farmer dug the well at his compound for irrigation purposes.

On the evening of September 5, the family discovered the missing of their son who was playing outside when the mother was busy doing house chores.

Search was conducted along with well-wishers but to no avail.

However, the following day the child’s dead body was discovered floating in the well.

Police rushed to the scene and took the dead body to Mangochi District hospital where postmortem revealed suffocation as the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to parents and guardians to cover their wells with strong lids and not to leave their young children unattended since they need parental care, guidance and close supervision.