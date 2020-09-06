Construction company donates masks

China Geo Engineering Corporation which is constructing a road in Phalombe has donated 5000 medical face masks to Phalombe district council.

The company which is currently constructing Phalombe-Mpata-Nkhulambe eight kilometre road made the donation on Friday morning at the council’s ground.

Speaking after the donation ceremony, the company’s Business Manager Shawn Zhang said the company thought that it should join the people of the district in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

He promised that the company will be helping the district in many ways

“We are donating these masks so that we should help the district in the battle against the spread of the Covid-19 which so far the district has over 10 confirmed cases, we will be assisting in many ways during our stay here,” said Zhang.

In his remarks, Phalombe district council chairperson, Francis Nunkhazingwe, commended the construction company for the gesture saying the masks will enhance the fight against the novel Coronavirus.

“This is very commendable. We’re thankful to this company for donating these masks. Some of these will be distributed to our health centres and to our workers here at the council, we’ll win this fight,” he said.

Construction of Phalombe-Mpata-Nkhul­ambe is expected to be completed by the end of this year.