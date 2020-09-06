Mzuzu Coronavirus centre goes a week without patient

All Covid-19 patients who were recently admitted at Mzuzu Central Hospital treatment centre were discharged after recovering.

The hospitals’ isolation facility has now run for one week now without a patient and all 81 healthcare workers who contracted Covid-19 have also recovered.

The last death recorded at the hospital was on July 11 and since July the centre has treated 42 patients, recording 40 recoveries and two deaths

The country has recorded a total of 5,611 cases including 175 deaths. Of these cases, 1,130 are imported infections and 4,481 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 3,551 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,885.