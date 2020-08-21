Road Traffic warned over corruption

Employees for the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) have been told to desist from corruption when carrying out their duties.

Deputy Minister of Transport, Nancy Chaola Mdooko issued the warning during a familiarization tour on Wednesday at the Blantyre’s DRTSS offices.

Mdooko said the objective of the visit was to check how the Malawi Road Traffic Management System (Maltis) is being used by DRTSS and if it is up to mark and supportive to their objectives.

Whilst there, the deputy minister also denounced corruption in its entirety claiming that the Tonse Government doesn’t tolerate such acts which according to her brings back development.

“Let me warn you to desist from all corrupt acts rather serve your clients professionally. Let’s build a better Malawi by changing the negative perception people out there have on DRTSS.

“The Tonse Alliance is willing to make a better Malawi for all so whatever was happening before under the veil of corruption was infringing on the rights of Malawians, let’s change,” said Mdooko.

Reacting to the warning, DRTSS regional manager for the South, Madalitso Christopher Kuyera, said the department has already taken a tough stance against corruption a development which he said has led to better services being offered to its clients.

Kuyera said perceived corruption, gratification and fraud are the main challenges derailing the image of the institution.

The Manager further said in dealing with such perceptions every employee at DRTSS is incorporated in the integrity committee and the sensitisation meetings held monthly seek to raise the bar of their professionalism.

“Every member knows that in Tonse Administration corruption is not tolerated. If a member engages in gratification fraud or corruption, individually he/she will be held responsible,” said Kuyera.

The regional manager told the deputy minister that there are some improvements at the directorate which include; early opening of offices at 7:30am, flushing out of middlemen, upgrade to international systems and improved sanity at the directorate.

Kuyera has since asked the deputy minister to address some of the challenges being encountered by the directorate that include; insufficient vehicles for enforcement of traffic rules, dilapidated buildings, inadequate funding and high vacancy rate in the institution.