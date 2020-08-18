Susan Dossi joins UTM after dumping DPP

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa West Constituency, Susan Dossi, has joined UTM after dumping the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga and Director of Political Affairs Anita Kalinde were among officials who welcomed Dossi into the party during an event held at Chapananga Community Day Secondary School.

Dossi said her decision to join UTM, which is part of the ruling Tonse Alliance, has been backed by her constituents and she hopes the move will help foster development in the area.

She added that her move has been inspired by the leadership of UTM president Saulos Chilima who is also Vice President of Malawi.

The legislator won her seat in the 2019 elections on an independent ticket but joined the then ruling DPP. Her decision to dump the DPP comes after the party lost the June 23 presidential elections.