Devotion: Prosperity not materialism

Luke 12:15 “Then he told them, “Be careful to guard yourselves against every kind of greed, because a person’s life doesn’t consist of the amount of possessions he has. (ISV)”

Prosperity isn’t wrong but materialism should not be part of your Christian values. Your life is not defined by the materials that you have. Your prosperity has nothing to do with what materials you possess. So be careful with accumulation of material possessions in order to appear to others that you are doing great.

Our prosperity is dependent on who we are in Christ Jesus. If you are a child of God then the Bible says you are the heir and you own all things.

1Corinthians 3:21 “So let no one boast about human beings, since everything belongs to you”

2Peter 1:3 “His divine power has given us everything we need for life and godliness through the full knowledge of the one who called us by his own glory and excellence.”

Galatians 4:7 “So you are no longer a bondservant, but a son; and if a son, then an heir of God.”

The accumulation of wealth to oneself in order to prove prosperity is a sign of greed. Greed is a sin in the Kingdom.

In the Kingdom we give and impact others. That is more important than accumulating possessions to ourselves.

Act 20:35 “In all things I gave you an example, that so laboring you ought to help the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, that he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”

Your impact is dependent on how much you have given. We first give to God and we also give to other people. We are channels of blessings. We are blessed to bless others.

Genesis 12:2 “And I will make of you a great nation. And I will bless you and make your name great. And you will be a blessing.”

If you are not yet a blessing to others, then your prosperity is turned into greed. BE CAREFUL WITH GREED.

CONFESSION

I am blessed to be a blessing to many people. I refuse to be greedy and instead I choose to give to God and to other people. I am a channel of blessings to many. In Jesus Name. Amen.

For Prayer and Counselling Contact +265888326247

Blantyre2 +265993334446

Lilongwe +265882785289

RSA +27784801977

Pakistan +923016203146