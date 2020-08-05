Dorothy Shonga, Magalasi granted bail

A court in Lilongwe has today granted bail to socialite Dorothy Shonga and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer Collins Magalasi.

Other two accused persons in the case, MERA spokesperson Patrick Maulidi and Bright Mbewe from MERA procurement department have also been released on bail.

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipawo has ordered the four to pay K500,000 as cash surety and K5 million as non- cash surety.

Chipawo has also told the four not to interfere with witnesses and to surrender their travel documents.

The suspects are answering charges of fraud, money laundering and entering into procurement with an employee.

The state says the four forced the MERA Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee to award a contract worth K107 million to Vink Enterprise which is owned by Shonga, who is also Magalasi’s business partner.