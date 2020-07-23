Former Flames team manager Mbolembole dies

Death has been announced of the Former Be Forward Wanderers coach and former Flames Team Manager Stuart Mbolembole.

The cold hands of death visited the National Football Coaches Association and snatched Mbolembole who until his death was the association’ chairperson.

According to multiple reports, the Mbolembole was battling cancer and was admitted at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre where he has died.

The death of Mbolembole was announced by the Football Association of Malawi on Thursday evening.

“It is with deep sorrow that we would like to inform you all about the sad demise of the National Coaches Association Chairperson Stuart Mbolembole.

The former Flames team manager and Be Foward Wanderers and Malawi National Women’s Football team coach passed on this evening at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre,” read the statement on FAM’s official Facebook post.

His death has been greeted with several messages from the sporting public.

Super League of Malawi President Tiya Somba Banda said Mbolembole’s death is a blow to the football fraternity.

Seasoned sports journalist Leonard Sharra said the former Wanderers player contributed alot to the development of the game.

“He contributed a lot to the development of football in the country. May His Soul Rest in Peace,” said Sharra.

Mbolembole was a CAF Instructor and he once coached Malawi Women’s National Football Team.

He started his football career in Zomba before joining Wanderers where, after retiring, became the head coach.