DPP Governor Ngwira granted bail

Democratic progressive Party (DPP) Northern Region Governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has been released on bail after he surrendered himself to Police on Thursday morning.

Senior Resident Peter Kandulu in his ruling, has ordered that Ngwira together with Deputy National Director of Programs Joe Thomas Nyirongo (Big Joe) and three others should pay a bail bond of K200 thousand each and produce a surety of K500 thousand each.

The suspects are also required to report to Northern Region Police Headquarters every Monday and surrender their travel documents.

Ngwira is accused of ordering the other men to attack people at a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) rally in 2016.

Three people, including MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera’s bodyguard, were injured during the attack.

At the time, Chakwera was in opposition and the DPP was a ruling party. Chakwera is now President of Malawi.

The suspects have been charged with causing bodily harm, unlawful assembly and proposing violence.