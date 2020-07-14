Presidential election materials handed over to Parliament

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has today started handing over to Parliament of MalawI materials that were used during the Presidential Election held on 23rd June, 2020.

The decision to hand over the materials are in line with Section 119 of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act which mandates the Clerk of Parliament to safely store used election materials for a period of 12 months after the election.

“I am grateful for the personnel available to discharge this work. I appreciate your presence and for all the effort invested in ensuring this process takes place,” MEC Chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale said when he officially handed over the materials. He said the materials include summary of results, record books and ballot papers. The Deputy Clerk of Parliament (Corporate Services) Mr. Chikondi Kachinjika said Parliament was committed to discharging its statutory duty religiously. The exercise is being conducted under the watchful eye of Malawi Defense Force, Malawi Police Service as well as officials from Malawi Electoral Commission and Parliament of Malawi. Malawi Congress Party torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera who led a legion of political parties with Vice President Chilima under Tonse Alliance banner defeated President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Mutharika who partnered UDF’s Atupele Muluzi in an electoral alliance only received 1.8 million (39.9 percent) of the total valid votes cast. Chakwera received the backing of 2.6 million voters (59.3 percent) to lead Malawi as the 6th President. He was inaugurated on 6th July during Malawi’s independence celebration held at Kamuzu Barrack in the capital city of Lilongwe.