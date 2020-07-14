Chiradzulu re-elects Council Chairperson

… as borehole vandalism worsens in the district

A Chiradzulu District Full Council meeting on Friday, unanimously re-elected Bruno Mwase as Chairperson for the Council.

Mwase who won unopposed, got 15 votes and is being deputised by Phylis Mazinga, who amassed 10 votes against Distone Mphero’s 5 votes.

In his acceptance speech to his position which runs from 2020-2021, he pledged to facilitate equal distribution of projects as well as promoting peace.

“It is obvious that development flourishes when there’s is peace and coordination among stakeholders. That will be my priority area to ensure that Chiradzulu wears a new face,” he said.

At the same meeting, Chiefs, Coucillors and MPs bemoaned vandalism of boreholes which they said has become rampant.

Giving his ordeal, Chiradzulu East legislature, Joseph Nomale, said almost daily, his area registers borehole vandalism case.

However, he expressed worry that there has never been an arrest made despite reporting the same to Police on several occasions.

“Let me register my concern here that vandals continue to steal our boreholes. I wonder if this is a cartel or something because they have never been arrested,” said, pledging a reward of K100,000 to whoever tips the Police on the whereabouts of the culprits.

Mactimes Malowa, Chiradzulu Central MP, said it is sad that such malpractices are taking place when water is already a major challenge in the district.

On this note, the five MPs in the district including Joseph Mwanamveka (CZ South), Patrick Matola (CZ North), Matthews Ngwale (CZ West), and the two others, called on the Water Office to install security locks when drilling boreholes to address the issue.

In his response, the district’s Water Officer, McPherson Kuseli, assured the lawmakers that his office will see to it that boreholes are safeguarded to serve their purpose.

Chiradzulu faces water challenges among others due to its mountainous terrain which affects water table.