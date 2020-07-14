New MRA Commissioner General starts work

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Commissioner General John Biziwick started work on yesterday, following his appointment last week.

President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Biziwick Together with two Deputy Commissioners General, Mr. Henry Ngutwa responsible for Revenue and Mrs. Agness Katsonga Phiri responsible for Administration.

The Malawi leader said last week that Bizwick will be working in an acting capacity and his appointment was mad to stop the destruction of evidence at the tax collection body.

At Msonkho House Head Offices in Blantyre on Monday, Biziwick was received by the outgoing office holder Mr. Tom Gray Malata and the two held a handover meeting.

Prior to this appointment, the new MRA Commissioner General was working at Press Corporation Limited as Group Operations Executive, a position that he has held since October, 2015.

From June 2012 to July 2014, he also worked as MRA’s Commissioner General. Biziwick also worked for NBS Bank as the Chief Executive Officer from 2002 to 2012 and as Deputy General Manager (Operations) from 2000 to 2002.

He began his professional career at the Reserve Bank of Malawi, where he joined in 1980 as an Economist. From 1980 to 2000 Mr. Biziwick worked in various departments of the central bank including the Research and Statistics, Foreign Exchange, Exchange Control, and International Operations.