Activist Matewere donates books to pastors

Activist Maxwell Matewere has donated 7400 copies of a book on human trafficking to pastors in Mchinji.

The book titled “The untold stories” was authored by Matewere.

Speaking after the donation, Matewere said the donation is a personal project without funding from any organisation in consideration that the fight against human trafficking is very critical and needs dedication.

Matewere added that faith leaders are key in social mobilisation since churches are the most trusted institutions in Malawi.

“Faith leaders are key stakeholders if Malawi wants to win the fight against human trafficking as such it is very important for us to engage with them,” he explained.

He then said that more need to be done because his engagement with the pastors has shown that they are not aware of issues to do with human trafficking.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, Mude CCAP Reverend Zenous Kachikopa pledged to preach and bring awareness to his congregants about the issue of trafficking in persons.

Kachikopa added that it is also worrisome that some of the people who are involved in human trafficking are Christians.