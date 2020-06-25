Kuwani insists Mutharika, Chakwera should be disqualified

… says he is not being used, proud of his numbers in Malawi elections

Presidential candidate Peter Kuwani has insisted that fellow presidential candidates President Peter Mutharika and Lazarus Chakwera should be disqualified despite Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) ruling that Kuwani’s claim is not valid.

Kuwani on Wednesday asked MEC to disqualify Mutharika and Chakwera in the Fresh Presidential Elections saying the two defied the Supreme Court of Appeal direction by choosing different runningmates rather than the ones they partnered with for the now nullified 2019 presidential polls.

MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale said on Wednesday night that Kuwani failed to make a valid claim to justify the nullification of the candidature of Mutharika and Chakwera.

He also noted that the electoral laws define the candidate as the presidential candidate and the candidate has a choice of his runningmate.

“And the decision of the Supreme Court that he (Kuwani) did not stipulate that the candidates were constrained to the choice of their runningmates in the 21 May, 2019 polls,” said Kachale.

Kuwani has, however, claimed that his party Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD) is being subjected to injustice.

“Unfortunately, what constitutes a candidature is subjective and no wonder MEC’s response has been provided by skirting around the law

“Having got the response on the eligibility of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, we still have questions as regards to sincerity of petitioners and respondents before the constitutional court (CC).

“We still hold the view that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and Dr. Lazarus Chakwera should be disqualified for being dishonesty as confirmed by the electoral case brought before the CC,” said wrote in several tweets on Twitter.

For the 2020 elections, Mutharika dumped Everton Chimulirenji for Atupele Muluzi while Chakwera ditched Sidik Mia for Vice President Saulos Chilima.

On reports that he is being used, Kuwani said MMD is an independent political party and shall never be used as a messenger of evil in advancing someone’s political agenda.

He also said that his party is proud of the numbers it has received during the Fresh Presidential Elections.

“Malawians have proved against weird minds that MMD’s formation was meant to derail a particular political institution as the party’s following is souring across the country,” said Kuwani.